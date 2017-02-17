× Fayetteville Police Investigate Death After Witnesses Say Man Fell From Apartment Balcony

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)– Police are investigating after a man fell to his death early Friday morning (Feb. 17).

Officers were dispatched to the scene at The Cardinal apartments on W. Center Street about 3 a.m. Sgt. McKinney with Fayetteville Police said witnesses told police the man fell from the apartment building, but it is unclear how high he fell from or why he fell. McKinney said they are in the preliminary stage of the investigation right now. Police have not released the man’s name or age.

