Fayetteville School District & Teachers Ranked No. 1 In Best School Districts In Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville School District has been named No. 1 in the 2017 Best School Districts in Arkansas by Niche, a website for researching K-12 schools.

Fayetteville Public Schools received an overall Niche grade of A+ based on academics, teachers, diversity, college readiness, health, safety, clubs and activities.

“It is always nice to receive recognition, especially when the recognition is reflective of our extraordinary teachers, their dedication and the incredible work of all staff members and our board of education,” Superintendent Dr. Matthew Wendt said. “The Niche rankings acknowledge the excellence of the Fayetteville School District. We are blessed to be a part of a very special school district and community.”

The school district also ranked No. 1 in the 2017 districts with the best teachers in Arkansas and No. 3 in the best places to teach in Arkansas.

In elementary school rankings with the best teachers in Arkansas, Fayetteville elementary schools had six within the top 10 of 500 schools. Root Elementary ranked No. 1, Vandergriff Elementary as No. 2, Butterfield Elementary as No. 3, Holcomb Elementary as No. 6, Happy Hollow as No. 8 and Owl Creek School as No. 10.

In middle school rankings with the best teachers in Arkansas, Fayetteville took the top four spots out of 212 schools. Woodland Junior High ranked No. 1, McNair Middle School as No. 2, Ramay Junior High School as No. 3 and Holt Middle School as No. 4.

Fayetteville High School ranked No. 2 for best teachers in Arkansas ranked out of 214 schools.

Each individual district schools were also ranked in the Niche report. Seven of the top ten elementary schools are from Fayetteville Public Schools. Butterfield Trail ranked No. 1, Leverett as No. 2, Vadnergriff as No. 3, Root as No. 4, Holcomb as No. 6, Owl Creek as No. 8 and Happy Hollow as No. 10 from a total of 508 schools in Arkansas. Woodland Junior High was ranked No. 1 of 217 middle schools in Arkansas, with McNair Middle School as No. 3, Ramay Junior High as No. 4 and Holt Middle School as No. 6.

Individual schools were ranked by student-teacher ratio, reviews from students and parents and statistical data obtained from the U.S. Department of Education.