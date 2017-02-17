Garrett’s Blog: Tracking Sprinkles & Light Rain

Posted 4:39 pm, February 17, 2017
An upper level low has caused a steady increase in cloud cover during the day on Friday and will lead to a few patchy areas of light rain or a sprinkle for Friday night and early Saturday.

Expect plenty of clouds this weekend but an overall dry trend for both days.

Temperatures will once again be near record highs and pushing the low to mid 70s on Sunday.

On Sunday night, the larger area of rain will move into Arkansas from Oklahoma and rain should continue into Monday morning.

-Garrett

