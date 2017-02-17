Greenwood Officers Honored During Annual Awards Banquet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWOOD (KFSM) -- The Greenwood Police Department held its annual awards banquet on Friday (Feb. 17).

Greenwood Officer Josh Fisher was chosen as the Officer of the Year.

"It really means a lot that the other officers voted me as officer of the year. I really love this community. I love this department and I love everything about Greenwood," Fisher said.

Officer Jeff Fugatt was promoted to corporal and Officer R.J Whitworth was honored for his D.W.I. detection work on the streets.

Corporal Dennis Wisner was honored as an excellent marksman and with the Chief's Award.

Sergeant Mark Mergen, Joey Deer and Eric Pippin were honored with Ambassador Awards. Mergen was also honored with the Mayor's Award.

Ricky Gabbard was named Reserve Officer of the Year. Police Chief Will Dawson was honored with an Officer Appreciation Award from his department. K-9 Officer Kina was honored with a purple heart.

Officers Wisner, Mason and Deer were honored with special awards for their heroic actions the day Sebastian County Deputy Bill Cooper was shot and killed.