NWA Fashion Week Returns To Bentonville This March

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One of the premier fashion events in the area and the State of Arkansas is back after a two-year break.

Northwest Arkansas Fashion Week starts in Bentonville on March 1 and runs through March 4.

"This brings global trends right to Northwest Arkansas," said Joshua Odom, professional makeup artist and owner of Joshua Odom Aesthetics. "It also allows Northwest Arkansas to show their creativity in their fashion."

Odom helped research and develop the makeup looks models will be wearing while they walk down the runway during the show.

The event’s ultimate goal is to give local fashion designers opportunities and financial assistance to succeed in the fashion industry, said Robin Wallis Atkinson, CEO and creative director.

In fact, proceeds from the fashion week events go to creative professionals in the community who are committed to raising the bar when it comes to fashion and art.

“You're not just watching a fashion show, you’re supporting a local community," Odom said.

Northwest Arkansas Fashion Week is owned and managed by Arkansas Fashion Week, a non-profit group founded in 2014.