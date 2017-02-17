× Ozark Man Taken To Hospital After Being Stabbed; Suspect In Custody

OZARK (KFSM) — A man from Ozark was airlifted to a hospital with stab wounds and another man taken into custody on Thursday (Feb. 16).

The victim, a 31-year-old man, was taken to a hospital in Little Rock with several stab and slash wounds, said Devin Bramlett, Ozark police chief.

Douglas Wells, 38, of Ozark, was taken into custody at the scene in a N. 14th Street apartment, Bramlett said. Wells is facing first degree battery, aggravated assault and violation of a protection order.

Wells was taken to the Franklin County Jail on a $100,000 bond.