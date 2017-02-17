Ozark Man Taken To Hospital After Being Stabbed; Suspect In Custody

Posted 11:20 am, February 17, 2017, by , Updated at 11:36AM, February 17, 2017
doug-wells-of-ozark-stabbing

OZARK (KFSM) — A man from Ozark was airlifted to a hospital with stab wounds and another man taken into custody on Thursday (Feb. 16).

The victim, a 31-year-old man, was taken to a hospital in Little Rock with several stab and slash wounds, said Devin Bramlett, Ozark police chief.

Douglas Wells, 38, of Ozark, was taken into custody at the scene in a N. 14th Street apartment, Bramlett said. Wells is facing first degree battery, aggravated assault and violation of a protection order.

Wells was taken to the Franklin County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s