× Peeps Flavored Oreo Hatches On Walmart Shelves

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A new flavor of Oreo is hatching on Walmart’s store shelves.

Oreo and Peeps have joined forces to sweeten up Walmart’s shelves with Peeps Oreo Sandwich Cookies.

The Oreo will feature two golden cookies with a marshmallow Peeps-flavored fill.

The cookies will arrive in stores across the country on Wednesday (Feb. 22).