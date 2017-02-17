Rogers Police Looking For Suspect In Xbox Theft

ROGERS (KFSM) — Rogers police are searching for a man who is suspected of shoplifting an Xbox One and a backpack from Walmart in January.

The man walked of the Walmart on 4208 S. Pleasant Crossing Blvd. without paying for the items on Jan. 28 around 6:20 p.m., according to a Facebook post. The man had the merchandise hidden in a reusable shopping bag.

He got into a silver 1997 Honda Accord that was waiting for him. The car has Arkansas tags 277 VHU.

Anyone with information about the man or the vehicle should contact the Rogers Police Department at 479-636-4141.