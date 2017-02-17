Rogers Police Looking For Suspect In Xbox Theft

Posted 11:04 am, February 17, 2017, by

ROGERS (KFSM) — Rogers police are searching for a man who is suspected of shoplifting an Xbox One and a backpack from Walmart in January.

The man walked of the Walmart on 4208 S. Pleasant Crossing Blvd. without paying for the items on Jan. 28 around 6:20 p.m., according to a Facebook post. The man had the merchandise hidden in a reusable shopping bag.

He got into a silver 1997 Honda Accord that was waiting for him. The car has Arkansas tags 277 VHU.

Anyone with information about the man or the vehicle should contact the Rogers Police Department at 479-636-4141.

Photo Gallery

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s