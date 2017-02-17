× Springdale Man Sentenced To 15 Years In Federal Prison

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Springdale man caught with a large amount of methamphetamine is heading to federal prison, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas Kenneth Elser’s office.

Thanousorn Kongmanivong, 45, of Springdale was sentenced Thursday (Feb. 16) in federal court in Fayetteville to 15 years in federal prison plus five years of supervised release for felony possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute more than 50 grams, according to the news release.

The news release states authorities investigated Kongmanivong during 2016, for trafficking the drug in Northwest Arkansas. During July of that year, an anonymous source told police Kongmanivong had a large amount of meth locked inside a toolbox in his garage.

A federal search warrant was obtained and a large amount of the drug was found in 12 separate packages inside the toolbox, the news release also states.

Kongmanivong pleaded guilty in October 2016, but was sentenced Thursday.

The Fourth Judicial Drug Task Force and the Fayetteville Police Department assisted in the case.