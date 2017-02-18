× Body Found In Woods Near Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) — Benton County Detectives were called out to investigate a body that was found in the woods off of Water Tower Road near Siloam Springs.

The body was found early Saturday (Feb. 18) by a deer hunter, according to a release by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

The person has not been identified and the body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Detectives continue to process the scene and the investigation is still ongoing.

5NEWS did ask Benton County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sergeant Shannon Jenkins, via email, if law enforcement is reviewing a possible connection with a missing person’s case.

Where the body was found on Saturday (Feb. 18) is near the location where law enforcement searched for Carol Elaine Davidson and her toddler who went missing on November 12, 2016.

Jenkins replied that the identity of the body is unknown.