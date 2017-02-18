“Angel Shot” To Help Prevent Assaults At Bars and Restaurants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)- For people who have ever felt unsafe during a night out, "angel shots," a new code may help with that.

Many bars and restaurants all over the country are now participating in a new way for customers to ask for help and the idea has now reached Arkansas.

"Going to bars with friends and your family, you're going to have situations that are dangerous," Grub's Uptown manager, Zack White said. "It's good to have an out that's not public and so people can hear you. You now have a secret way to keep safe."

Customers can ask for help by ordering an "angel shot," which alerts the bartender that you feel unsafe. By ordering the shot, which isn't a shot at all, the bartender can then find help for the customer.

If the customer orders the shot neat, the customer can be escorted to his or her car.

By asking for the shot on the rocks, the establishment can call a ride such as a taxi or Uber for the customer.

Also asking for a lime with the shot can alert the bartender of immediate danger, prompting the establishment to call the police.

"A lot of what I see is most sexual assaults are by acquaintances and it's people that they're drinking and partying [with] that they feel safe around," Crisis Intervention Center sexual assault coordinator, Candace Rice said. "They end up not actually not being safe around these people."

Crisis Intervention Center rape prevention specialist, Kendra Wold said this new safety measure is a step in the right direction for preventing assaults.

"This is a huge empowerment," Wold said. "The fact that you have establishments saying they believe you, they support you, and are willing to do something, it's huge. A lot of times people think that they're alone or they may be over thinking the situation or have had too much to drink. To know that it's okay and establishments are prepared for this is great."

Wold said bartenders should feel confident in enforcing this new idea.

"Keep calm and stand your ground," Wold said. "I think also as people start to learn more about this angel shot, you may also have someone who may take offense to it. The bartender should take confidence in knowing they're making the right decision."

Many bars around the area are hoping to now make "angel shots" available for customers.

"I want my bartenders to know about it because it's a fail safe way to keep everyone safe and having a good time," White said.

Many restaurants are now posting signs in bathrooms with information about the shots and what you should do if you find yourself in a scary situation.

For more information about assault or if you need help, visit the Donald W. Reynolds Crisis Intervention website.