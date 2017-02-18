× Arkansas Tops Ole Miss Behind Macon’s 30 Points

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)- Arkansas guard Daryl Macon put on a show in front of pro-hog Bobby Portis and the home crowd at Bud Walton Arena Saturday, dropping 30-points to help the Razorbacks take down the Ole Miss Rebels. For the junior the 30 points was a career-high, topping his previous best of 23 points.

This was a turnaround performance for the junior college transfer. Three weeks ago Macon was held scoreless in the loss to Oklahoma State. Arkansas head coach Mike Anderson said that he talked to Macon this past week about having more fun while playing.

“I am playing into the system now,” said Macon. “I am being patient, not rushing into it. I had a few talks with coach over the weekend, and he told me just to trust him, trust the system, and it will come. I had to buy into the coaches, and that’s what I did tonight and these were the results.”

Arkansas (20-7, 9-5) was electric in the first half against the Rebels, building a 46-37 lead by halftime. They followed up with a strong performance in the second half. Ole Miss (16-11, 7-7) pulled within five points early in the second half, but the Razorbacks held off the Rebels, never giving back the lead. Arkansas went on a 19-0 run late in the game.

Moses Kingsley was a force offensively and defensively for the Razorbacks, recording his fifth double-double of the season, with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Jaylen Barford added 15 points to the win total, while Anton Beard attributed 11 points and three 3-pointers off the bench.

Arkansas hosts Texas A&M on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m at Bud Walton Arena.