Make-A-Wish Celebration For Rogers Girl

ROGERS (KFSM) -- Adalyn Sooter, or Addy as everyone calls her, was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor last November. But with the help of the "Make-A- Wish" foundation and the members of Chi Omega sorority at the University of Arkansas, the vibrant 2-year-old girl is getting the wish of a lifetime.

Family and friends gathered at the Grace Church in Rogers to surprise her with a trip to Disney World to meet her favorite princesses Elsa and Anna from Disney's "Frozen."

"She's really looking forward to it and we're gonna' be taking tons of pictures and video while we're there so everybody can see what it's like when she meets Elsa and everybody," said her mother Chandra Sooter.

Volunteers decked out the gym in balloons and frozen treats, two members of the sorority even dressed up as Elsa and Anna for the big surprise party.

After running down her balloon archway Addy opened gifts beside her best friend and older brother Jackson.

"When she was in the hospital he was always right there with her and she looks up to him" said their grandmother Ann Sooter.

Last year Chi Omega was able to raise almost $66,000 for Make-A-Wish and they'll be able to fulfill up to eight wishes this year.