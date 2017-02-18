More Rain In Store After 2 Killed In California Storms

ATLANTA (CNN) — Northern California is bracing for an onslaught of rain beginning late Saturday (Feb. 18) as the southern part of the state dries out and assesses damage from downpours that left at least two people dead.

The rain headed for Northern California could pose a threat to Oroville Dam, where rising water levels may test the limits of its damaged spillway.

Storms are due to start overnight Saturday (Feb. 18) and linger through Monday (Feb. 20), with 2 to 4 inches of widespread rain expected, CNN meteorologist Allison Chinchar said. Some areas may get up to 10 inches.

Driving rain could dramatically reduce visibility, Chinchar warned.

Meantime, power is still out and cars still submerged across Southern California, which experienced one of the most drenching storms to hit the region in recent years.

More than 131,000 customers lost power Friday (Feb. 17) night, officials said. Sinkholes, localized floods, and downed trees and power lines also were reported.

In Victorville in San Bernardino County, one person was found dead Friday (Feb. 17) in a flooded vehicle, firefighters said.

A second storm victim, a 55-year-old man, was electrocuted when a power line fell Friday (Feb. 17) in the Sherman Oaks area of Los Angeles, the fire department said.

Rainfall totals by the National Weather Service showed parts of Santa Barbara County have seen more than 7 inches of rain in two days.

Parts of Ventura County have seen totals of more than 6 inches.

The storm has also blanketed higher elevations with snow.

Winter storm warnings were posted Saturday (Feb. 18) morning. National Weather Service said snow showers and gusting winds were expected.