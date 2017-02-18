Raccoon Stuck On Garbage Truck Reminds Us, ‘Hang In There’

WASHINGTON (CNN) — It’s a real-life motivational poster for Friday (Feb. 17). A normal morning drive into Washington, D.C. turned into a cute moment when a commuter saw a raccoon holding on to the back of a garbage truck in Arlington, Virginia.

After seeing the raccoon in the Rosslyn neighborhood, Politico reporter Helena Bottemiller Evich alerted truck driver.

He immediately began working to figure out exactly what to do with the ride-sharing critter.

About 12:25 p.m., three Falls Church police officers responded with catch poles. By that time, the masked marauder had crawled into the truck container.

Photos provided to CNN by the city of Falls Church show the truck driver on top of the truck, retrieving the raccoon with the pole.

The raccoon was released in a nearby park.

Later, American Disposal Services posted on its Facebook page, “We can confirm the little guy in the photo has been SAFELY removed by Animal Control. We hope he had a fun joy ride!”

