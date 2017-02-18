× Razorbacks Roll Miami For Second Straight Win To Start Season

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Just two games into the 2017 season, the Arkansas pitching staff looks to be in mid-season form.

Trevor Stephan gave up just one run in four innings of work while a trio of relievers threw five scoreless innings as Arkansas posted a 5-1 win over Miami (OH) to take the series from the Redhawks. The Razorbacks will try to complete the sweep on Sunday with first pitch at 1:00 pm.

The Arkansas pitching staff struck out 11 Redhawks while allowing one walk. Through the first two days of the season, the Razorbacks have struck out 23 Miami batters and have walked just one.

Like opening day, Arkansas got their starting pitcher run support in the first inning as freshman Dominic Fletcher’s RBI single to right gave the Razorbacks a 1-0 lead.

Arkansas plated three more runs in the third inning, two coming off a double from Grant Koch while Carson Shaddy followed with a RBI single to push the lead to 4-0.