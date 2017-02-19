× Benton County Sheriff’s Office: Second Set Of Remains Found Near Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) — A second set of human remains have been located in the area of Lookout Tower Road near Siloam Springs, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement returned to the area early Sunday (Feb. 19) and that’s when the second set of remains were found.

On Saturday (Feb. 18), a body was also found in the woods off of Lookout Tower Road by a deer hunter.

Both sets of remains have been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy and neither have been identified.

Benton County Sheriff’s Sergeant, and Public Information Officer, Shannon Jenkins said, “this is an ongoing investigation and there is no further information at this point.”