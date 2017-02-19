Benton County Sheriff’s Office: Second Set Of Remains Found Near Siloam Springs

Posted 1:45 pm, February 19, 2017, by , Updated at 03:10PM, February 19, 2017
crime-scene

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) — A second set of human remains have been located in the area of  Lookout Tower Road near Siloam Springs, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement returned to the area early Sunday (Feb. 19) and that’s when the second set of remains were found.

On Saturday (Feb. 18), a body was also found in the woods off of Lookout Tower Road by a deer hunter.

Both sets of remains have been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy and neither have been identified.

Benton County Sheriff’s Sergeant, and Public Information Officer, Shannon Jenkins said, “this is an ongoing investigation and there is no further information at this point.”

 

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment