Garrett’s Blog: Rain Arriving For Monday Morning

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely on Monday morning with a front moving into the area from the west.

The highest chance for rain will be during the first part of the day with lower chances in the afternoon.

Overall, next week is shaping up nicely with mostly sunny skies and near record high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80º by the middle of the week.

The latest high-resolution data shows the rain arriving between 5am and 6am Monday.

Here's a look at the timing of the rain and when it clears our area with HD Futurecast.

Midnight: Late Sunday night around midnight we'll see the rain approach from Oklahoma.

6AM Monday: Plan on waking up to scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area.

Noon Monday: Scattered showers will be possible thru Noon with lesser amounts of rain in the afternoon as the system works east.

6PM Monday: By evening, most of the heavy rain should be over but a few lingering showers will remain possible.

Rain totals will average around 1/2" with higher amounts in SE Oklahoma and NE Texas.

The severe risk will also be greatest to our west although it's possible we get a few rumbles of thunder in our area as well.

-Garrett