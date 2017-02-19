× Razorbacks Open Season With Sweep Over Miami

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)- Arkansas completed a three-game sweep of Miami (OH) with an 11-1 win on Sunday. The three-game sweep gives the Diamond Hogs a 3-0 start to their season.

Kevin Kopps made his first career start on the mound for Arkansas. The redshirt freshman pitcher earned his first career win, going 3.1 innings and only allowing two hits, one earned run, while striking out five batters. After running into some trouble in the fourth, when he gave up a leadoff walk, Josh Alberius took over pitching 3.2 scoreless innings. In total, the Razorbacks pitching staff only allowed four hits and struck out 13 Redhawks’ batters.

On the offensive side, the Razorbacks profited off of three home runs. Catcher Grant Koch broke the game open in the fifth inning, firing a three-run homer to extend Arkansas’ lead. Chad Spanberger and Eric Cole also chipped in home runs in the game. Koch finished the game with a team-leading three hits, and also tallied three RBI’s. Arkansas in total finished with 13 hits.

“We know the competition is going to get better as we move along, ” said Dave Van Horn. “We know the pitching is going to get better, and hopefully we’ll get better. If that’s the case we’ll be very competitive this year.”

29,354 fans were in attendance for the weekend series, setting a new record for opening weekend.

Arkansas will be back at Baum next weekend to host Bryant University for a three-game series starting Friday. First pitch is set for 3:00 p.m.