Two Bodies Found Near Siloam Springs

Posted 9:32 pm, February 19, 2017, by

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) -- A second set of human remains has been located in the area of  Lookout Tower Road near Siloam Springs, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement returned to the area early Sunday (Feb. 19) and that's when the second set of remains were found.

On Saturday (Feb. 18), a body was also found in the woods off of Lookout Tower Road by a deer hunter.

Benton County Sheriff's Sergeant, and Public Information Officer, Shannon Jenkins explained what they were looking for during their Sunday search.

“Anything that could help with the case," said Jenkins. "Anything that could maybe help identify the body, any kind of evidence that would help give us any idea what happened out here. The person is no longer here to tell us a story so that’s our job.”

Both sets of remains have been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy and neither have been identified.

Jenkins tells 5News while  they cannot rule out foul play, there is no threat to the general public regarding the discoveries in Benton County this weekend.

Jenkins said, "this is an ongoing investigation and there is no further information at this point."

When asked if this case might be related to a missing person case from November of last year, Jenkins said they could not speculate because it would be unfair to the family.

