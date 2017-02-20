Dangers Of Gluten-Free Diet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEALTHWATCH - People who eat a gluten-free diet may be at risk for increased exposure to arsenic and mercury.

Scientists found that people who reported eating gluten-free foods had higher concentrations of arsenic in their urine and mercury in their blood than those who did eat gluten. Experts say both arsenic and mercury can lead to heart disease, cancer, and neurological issues. Ultimately a lot more studies are needed to figure out if eating gluten free foods pose health problems. There is no way of knowing if the diet poses a significant health risk at this time.

