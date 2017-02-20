× Deadly Arkoma Fire Being Investigated As Criminal Matter

ARKOMA (KFSM) — A fire that took the lives of three children in Arkoma during October is now being investigated as a criminal matter, according to the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Following a fire that killed three young children Oct. 19 in Arkoma, the State Medical Examiner’s Office of Oklahoma released investigation reports.

Reports were issued for 19-month-old Bentley Fields, 7-year-old Brianna Tanner and 11-year-old Braden Tanner, who were all sleeping in the same room when the mobile home went up in flames.

The reports state that Bentley Fields was found with methamphetamine in her system, and the findings were concluded by the state medical examiner.

Since, the case has been turned over to the District Attorney’s Office for further investigation.

The mother, AJ Tanner, and a family friend were inside the home at the time of the fire, but were able to escape, according to Arkoma firefighters. Tanner could face charges pending the investigation, according to the Fire Marshal’s Office.

The cause of death for all three children was determined to be smoke and soot inhalation and burns sustained during the fire. Additionally, the state fire marshal was unable to determine the cause or ignition source of the fire. Therefore, the manner of death is classified as unknown.