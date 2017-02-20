× Former Fort Smith Whirlpool Manufacturing Building Sold

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Whirlpool Corporation announced its remaining manufacturing building in Fort Smith has been sold to Phoenix Investors.

The building and the surrounding land has been sold to the Milwaukee-based company. This is the real-estate group’s first venture in Arkansas.

Phoenix will be restoring the property in an effort to bring business — as well as jobs — back to the former Whirlpool complex, said Frank Crivello, executive vice president of Phoenix Investors.

“We already have a list of prospects,” Crivello said. “We look forward to working with local, regional, and state partners to fulfill our vision for the former Whirlpool complex and surrounding acreage that takes full advantage of the dynamic opportunities that exist in Fort Smith.”

Phoenix officials will be working with local economic development professionals, as well as the Arkansas Economic Development Corporation and Fort Smith city leaders for the project.

“Phoenix Investors is a company that understands the opportunities that exist in the Fort Smith, Arkansas marketplace,” said Jeff Noel, vice president of Communications and Public Affairs of Whirlpool Corporation.