Fort Smith City Leaders To Discuss Law Restricting Panhandling

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — City directors in Fort Smith will meet on Tuesday (Feb. 21) to discuss a law that would limit the time and place that panhandlers can operate inside the city.

City directors will discuss the law during their regular meeting on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Fort Smith Public Schools Service Center. The meeting will also be broadcast live on the city’s website.

If the law is approved, panhandling would be illegal within 150 feet of a street corner, intersection or private property without permission.

Additionally, panhandling would be illegal before sunrise or after sunset. Lying about being homeless or having a disability would also be against the law.

City directors will also discuss a law that would ban all tobacco products in city parks during the meeting.