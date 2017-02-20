Fort Smith City Leaders To Discuss Law Restricting Panhandling

Posted 11:12 am, February 20, 2017, by
panhandling

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — City directors in Fort Smith will meet on Tuesday (Feb. 21) to discuss a law that would limit the time and place that panhandlers can operate inside the city.

City directors will discuss the law during their regular meeting on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Fort Smith Public Schools Service Center. The meeting will also be broadcast live on the city’s website.

If the law is approved, panhandling would be illegal within 150 feet of a street corner, intersection or private property without permission.

Additionally, panhandling would be illegal before sunrise or after sunset. Lying about being homeless or having a disability would also be against the law.

City directors will also discuss a law that would ban all tobacco products in city parks during the meeting.

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments