Fort Smith Directors To Approve Ordinance Tightening Rules On Panhandling

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- An ordinance tightening the rules about panhandling within the city of Fort Smith will go before the Board of Directors on Tuesday (Feb. 21.).

"We've received complaints about panhandlers on the street corners interfering with traffic, with the flow of citizens actually knocking on people doors while they are stopped," city of director at large Kevin Settle said.

The ordinance would not allow panhandlers within 150 feet of an intersection, bank or bus stop.

It would also not allow a person asking for money within 3 feet of an individual unless invited.

The ordinance also covers providing a false or misleading representation of why they need the money.

The ordinance, if enacted would be a misdemeanor crime if convicted of violating the rules of the ordinance.

The ordinance is expected to pass with some considerations.

"There's some issues with some charities that we have to go through and understand how we can make exceptions for some charities like the firefighters with the boot drive they do in the street," Settle said.