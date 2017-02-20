Fruits And Vegetables Could Boost Mental Health

HEALTHWATCH - We know fruits and vegetables are good for our physical health, but new research says they could improve your mental health in as little as two weeks.

In the New Zealand study, young adults were given extra fruits and vegetables each day for 14 days researchers say not only did their mental health change, but their vital signs, such as blood pressure and weight, as well as their motivation to live healthier lives improved significantly. Health experts recommend you consume two cups of fruits and 2 to 3 cups of vegetables a day.

