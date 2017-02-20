× Garrett’s Blog: Fog, Lingering Rain, Then Clearing

Locally dense fog will develop across some parts of the area into Tuesday morning with the cloud clearing line making it’s way across Oklahoma and into Arkansas.

Some of the lower clouds and lingering rain might prevent a widespread fog event in Arkansas.

While the bulk of the rain on Tuesday morning will be in Tennessee & Mississippi, there’s a chance we could see a few lingering showers early in the day before sunny skies return Tuesday afternoon.

-Garrett