× Macon Earns SEC Player Of The Week Honors

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas was in need of a big win on the court and they got just that as the Razorbacks picked up a pair of SEC wins, the second a rout of Ole Miss on Saturday.

That performance was fueled by Daryl Macon who poured in a career high 30 points and picked up SEC player of the week honors for it. Macon added 13 points in the upset win at previously ranked No. 21 South Carolina.

Saturday’s 30-point explosion was the highest scoring total of the season by a Razorback and just the fourth Arkansas player to hit that mark coming off the bench since the school joined the SEC in 1992.

Macon is currently second on the team as he averages 13.7 points per game.

Arkansas is back on their home floor Wednesday as it hosts Texas A&M at 7:30 pm.