Residents Concerned After Two Bodies Found Not Far From Their Homes

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM)-- Some people who live close to the area where two bodies were found over the weekend say they are concerned with their safety.

The bodies were found off Lookout Tower Road which connects with Martin Pedro Road.

Harlow McGarrah has lived on Martin Pedro Road for years and said he sees many of the drivers who go past his home.

He said the news of the two bodies found shut him up.

McGarrah said he is now spooked because of how close the discovery was to his home.

Rebecca Dawdy also had her concerns.

She said she has seen police coming and going for the past few days.

Even with her worries, Dawdy is relying on her faith during this time.

“Bad things happen no matter where you are," Dawdy said. "It’s a sad part of life. It’s a broken world. But I have a faith in God, I have a faith in Jesus and I know that bad things will happen but to sit and worry about it is not going to do me any good.”

Both Dawdy and McGarrah said the woods around their homes are not equal parts vast and dense.

“Brush and stuff has come up tremendously thick," McGarrah said. "Real thick. You can’t get through it. It would be easy to get out there and hide yourself or somebody hide something without you ever finding it.”

Most in the area said they just hope that police will be able to figure out what happened to those two bodies and who they might be.

McGarrah and Dawdy both wondered if the bodies were the remains of Carol Davidson and her child who went missing in November of 2016.

At this time police have not released the identities of the two bodies.

Not everyone who lived on Martin Pedro Road were as worried as their neighbors.

Some said they think this is an isolated incident that will not affect them in any way.