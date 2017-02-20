× State Senator: Claims Of False Bids For Fort Smith Complex Aren’t True

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — State Sen. Jake Files is accused of submitting false bids from local businesses to complete an expensive sports complex project.

The project, a more than $1.5 million sports complex, has been in the works for five years.

“Lee Webb and I have done this (project) as volunteers… . We found something the city really needed,” Files explained.

Files pursued a state-paid grant to assist toward the completion of the project. To be eligible for the grant, several factors are involved, including the person filing for the grant must have obtained three bids.

The senator said he obtained three bids from local companies, but those associated with the businesses claim they never filed bids.

Files said this is false and he has records to prove that he spoke with individuals from each of the companies.

“I can understand how someone could question this, but this isn’t something we’ve benefited from because we haven’t received any (monetary) benefits from this… . We saw a need and volunteered our time to this…,” Files explained.

He also explained that he is in the process of getting signed affidavits from those claiming he never spoke with them about the bids.

Efforts were made to reach out to those who claim the bids were false, but calls were not returned.