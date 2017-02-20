Tom Cotton Moves Town Hall To Accommodate Larger Crowd

Posted 12:26 pm, February 20, 2017, by
tom-cotton

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton announced that he has switched venues for an upcoming town hall in order to accommodate more people.

The Northwest Arkansas Town Hall will be at the Arend Arts Center, located at 1901 Southeast J St. in Bentonville, from 5-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday (Feb. 22). Doors will open for the event at 4:45 p.m.

The event was originally going to be held at the Jones Center in Springdale. However, the town hall is anticipated to draw a much larger crowd than expected.

More than 1,100 people have RSVP’d for the event through Facebook.

Cotton announced the event last week.

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s