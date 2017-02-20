× Tom Cotton Moves Town Hall To Accommodate Larger Crowd

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton announced that he has switched venues for an upcoming town hall in order to accommodate more people.

The Northwest Arkansas Town Hall will be at the Arend Arts Center, located at 1901 Southeast J St. in Bentonville, from 5-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday (Feb. 22). Doors will open for the event at 4:45 p.m.

The event was originally going to be held at the Jones Center in Springdale. However, the town hall is anticipated to draw a much larger crowd than expected.

More than 1,100 people have RSVP’d for the event through Facebook.

Cotton announced the event last week.