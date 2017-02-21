4A-North Regional Tournament Loaded With Talent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST FORK (KFSM) - Even though the 4A schools are small, this week's regional at West Fork doesn't lack for talent. Of the sixteen total boys and girls teams, seven have at least 20 wins.

"We've played awfully well and I give credit to our players for that. We've played really hard and come to practice every day and practiced really hard," West Fork girls coach Rodney Selph said.

Pea Ridge boys coach Trent Loyd added, "This season's been great. You know, how can you complain when you've gotten off to the start that we have."

The Blackhawks boast the best record at 27-2. And after topping 26-3 Huntsville in the district finals, the two could be on a collision course again.

"It's always one of our goals, and our kids are pretty good at taking it one game at a time," longtime Huntsville coach Jim Stafford said.

On the girls side, Ozark has lost just twice, learning from past postseason experience.

"Last year we actually went to regionals and thought we should have won honestly, but we didn't come out to play and that's what we carried over to this year," said senior Lexi McClellan.

One staple for 4A schools is continuity. Among the competing teams, West Fork girls and Huntsville boys both start five local seniors that have played together since third or fourth grade.

The top four boys and girls squads qualify for the twelve team state tournament.