Benton County Sheriff Identifies Bodies Found In Woods As Missing Siloam Springs Woman And Toddler

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Benton County police have identified two bodies found in Siloam Springs over the weekend as the Siloam Springs woman and toddler who went missing in November, according to a press release.

The report states one set of human remains sent to them by the office are those of Carol Elaine Davidson. The report also states that positive identification on the second set of remains is pending further testing from the Crime Lab however it is highly probable that those remains are of Rosemarry Davidson.

Carol and RoseMarry Davidson went missing on Nov. 12, 2016, prompting a weeks-long search.

On Saturday (Feb. 18), a deer hunter found a body in the woods off of Lookout Tower Road. Another body was found on Sunday (Feb. 19).

The bodies were found on the same road as Davidson’s vehicle, which officers discovered a few days after her disappearance.