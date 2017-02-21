Cheap Thrills Thrift Shop Will Remain Open

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A popular vintage thrift store in Fayetteville will remain open after originally posting on its closure in a Facebook post.

The owner of Cheap Thrills announced in a follow up Facebook post on Feb. 15 that the shop could stay open, but added that nothing was set in stone. The owner posted on Tuesday (Feb. 21) that the there will be more details toward the end of the week, but for now the store will remain open.

The store offers a mix of vintage and contemporary clothes and accessories, as well as costumes.

