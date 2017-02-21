× Fayetteville High School Evacuated After Smoke Spotted In Science Classroom

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Hundreds of Fayetteville High School students were evacuated Tuesday (Feb. 21) after smoke was spotted in one of the classrooms.

All of the students were evacuated from the building, said Alan Wilbourn, communication director for Fayetteville Public Schools.

Wilbourn said the smoke was coming from a science classroom after a science experiment went wrong.

The students are expected to return to class shortly.