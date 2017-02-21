× Former Muldrow High School Teacher Facing Charges For Sexual Misconduct With Student

MULDROW (KFSM) — A former Muldrow High School teacher turned herself in to police on Tuesday (Feb. 21) in connection to a sexual misconduct investigation.

Paige Davis, 25, is facing felony charges of soliciting sexual conduct or communicating with a minor student through technology.

Davis resigned on Jan. 18 after allegations surfaced of inappropriate actions between her and a student. She had been with the school for two years, and she has not had any previous reprimands or misconduct in her personnel file.

Davis was taken into custody and is being held on a $10,000 bond.