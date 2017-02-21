× Garrett’s Blog: Record Highs Again This Week

Record warm temperatures are once again in the forecast for the next two afternoons with high temperatures climbing to near 80º

The warmth continues after what has already been an usually warm winter.

As of today: February 2017 is the hottest on record for Fayetteville with an average temperature of 48º beating the 1976 record of 47.8º.

It’s currently the 2nd hottest on record for Fort Smith with an average temperature of 52.8º just shy of the 1930 record of 53º.

A sharp cold front will arrive on Friday dropping temperatures back into the 40s and 50s for Saturday.

Limited moisture means rain chances will be minimal with the front’s passage but expect breezy northwest winds along with the colder temperatures.

-Garrett