Local Teacher Wins Grammy Award After Integrating Music Into English Class

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Fayetteville High School is now home to a Grammy Award-winning teacher.

Nathan Strayhorn, who teaches 11th grade English at FHS, won the Jane Ortner Education Award for integrating music into the classroom.

Strayhorn and his wife flew to Los Angeles for the Grammys and will be headed back to an official award ceremony, specific to the Jane Ortner Education Award, in a few weeks.

The award is also given to to an artist. In the past it's been given to stars like John Legend and Lady Gaga, but this year's winner hasn't been chosen yet.

Last year Strayhorn's students read The Great Gatsby and wrote short songs expressing what the characters of the book went through. Strayhorn said this helps students not only understand the book better, but it also exposes them to the arts.

Strayhorn was inspired to work music into his curriculum because of his participation with the ARTeacher Fellowship.