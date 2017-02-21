Robocalls In Arkansas And How To Stop Them

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Those annoying calls from people trying to scam you, sell you or just harass you. We thought we had them outsmarted when some of us dropped the landline. Now, they’re coming after us on our cell phones.

It happens to pretty much all of us because almost all of us have cell phones these days. Out-of-state calls from random numbers, otherwise known as robocalls.

Sometimes, they get extremely realistic which is why the Federal Communications Commission says you should always keep educated on the latest scams. Or, you can simply ignore any unknown number.

That is a great first step, but aside from staying educated on the latest scams — you can also sign up your phone to the ‘Do Not Call’ registry and file complaints to the FCC.

You can also ask your phone company if it offers robocall-blocking technology. Then, there’s the obvious stuff — don’t interact with the call, don’t give any information and you wont become the latest victim of a robocall.