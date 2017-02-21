Rogers School Board To Ask Voters For Millage Increase

Posted 8:15 pm, February 21, 2017, by , Updated at 08:34PM, February 21, 2017
rogers-millage

ROGERS (KFSM) — The Rogers School Board approved a special election asking voters for a millage increase during a board meeting on Tuesday (Feb. 21).

The board is seeking an additional 3.5 mills that would allow the district to build two new elementary schools. The millage would add an additional $70 a year for each $100,000 of home value for residents in the Rogers School District.

This increase will go before voters on Tuesday, May 9. This is the first proposed millage increase for the district since 2003.

