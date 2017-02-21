Sleeping When You`re Stressed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEALTHWATCH - Most of us have experienced this at least once in our lifetime, finding it hard to fall asleep because we are stressed out. A director of sleep disorders at a Cleveland clinic identifies this sleeplessness as acute insomnia, and it’s a common problem.

The first thing you can do is pinpoint any stress, and deal with it before you get in the bed. Experts even suggest making a worry journal where you write and sort out your feelings. That what you are less anxious at bedtime.

Things like room temperature can affect your sleep as well.

You also want a comfortable mattress and pillow. Eliminate anything that may be interfering with your sleep, such as a TV in the room.

If stress is causing you to wake up in the middle of the night, don’t stay in bed trying to make yourself fall back to sleep. If you have laid in bed for more than 15 minutes and find that you can’t fall asleep, get up and do something that may calm you down like reading.

Segment Sponsored by: Mercy Health Watch