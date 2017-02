× Springdale Police Search For Man Accused Of Using Counterfeit Money

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Officers at the Springdale Police Department are searching for a male suspect accused of using counterfeit money.

Police did not specify which business the man is accused of using the money.

If you have any information on the suspect, call the Springdale police detective division at (479) 750-8139 or the Springdale police tips line at (479) 750-4484.