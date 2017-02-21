× Suspect Wanted For Armed Robbery In Altus

ALTUS (KFSM) — Authorities at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a liquor store.

The robbery happened in Altus about 9 p.m., Thursday (Feb. 16) at Big T Liquor Store, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Surveillance video shows an armed Caucasian man enter the store. The suspect was wearing a mask, sunglasses and camo during the robbery, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect wielded a gun at the store employee, and demanded money from the register before running from the store, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators have not said how much money was stolen.

The robbery continues to be investigated.