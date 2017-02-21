× Two Arrested In Connection To Fort Smith Mosque Vandalism

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Two men were arrested Friday (Feb. 17) in connection with vandalizing two Fort Smith mosques during October 2016.

Craig Wigginton, 19, and Abraham Davis, 20, are facing felony first-degree criminal mischief, according to a news release.

Police began investigating after two mosques were vandalized Oct. 20. Spray paint was used to write vulgar words on the mosques.

After receiving an anonymous tip, investigators interviewed Wigginton and Davis Friday (Feb. 17) about their alleged involvement, the release states.

Both are being in lieu of $15,000 bonds.

There could be additional arrests in the case, the release states.