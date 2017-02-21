× Two Arrested, One Wanted In Connection With Fort Smith Shooting

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Two people have been arrested and one is wanted in connection with shooting a man in his face.

Rodney Lavine Gist, 40, and Karissa Marie Johnson, 22, were arrested in connection with the matter. A third suspect is wanted and was not arrested as of Tuesday (Feb. 21).

The two were being held Tuesday without bond.

Gist was arrested on suspicion of felony first-degree battery with a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and on three warrants.

Johnson faces felony first-degree battery with a firearm, and was also arrested on a felony warrant for being an out-of-state fugitive, as well as two additional warrants.

The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m., Saturday (Feb. 18), according to police.

Fort Smith police were dispatched to Sparks Regional Medical Center to speak with a man who had been shot.

Dung Van Pham, 47, of Fort Smith was shot in his face, an arrest report states.

He told police he was shot while trying to retrieve $80 that Johnson owed him, according to the report.

Pham told police he went to a home in the 600 block of South 22nd Street get the owed money from Johnson, the report states. He told police Johnson warned him not to show up at the home because the man who lives there was armed with a gun.

Regardless, Pham went to the home and was reportedly shot by the man who lives at the home.

Gist and Johnson were arrested Monday morning (Feb. 21) while shopping at a Walmart. Pham happened to see the two in the store and called police, the report states.