ZZ Top Added To Walmart AMP Lineup

ROGERS (KFSM) — ZZ Top will be heading to the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion this summer.

The band will be taking the stage Friday, June 9 at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open an hour before the show begins.

ZZ Top is the longest-running major rock band still playing with original members. They’ve been together for 45 years.

Tickets for the performance will range from $36 to $75.50, and will go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m. They may be purchased online, in person at the Walton Arts Center box office or by calling 443-5600.