Arkansas Completes Sweep Of Texas A&M, Wins Fourth Straight

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas had a chance to take over third place in the SEC with a win on Wednesday night and the Razorbacks would take advantage.

Arkansas was able to speed up Texas A&M and then held off the Aggies in the second half as the Razorbacks posted a 86-77 win inside Bud Walton Arena to notch their fourth straight win.

The Razorbacks (21-7) move into third place in the SEC standings at 10-5, moving ahead of South Carolina by courtesy of the head-to-head tie-breaker.

Jaylen Barford led the Hogs with 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting while four other players finished in double figures. Just like the first meeting between the two teams, the Arkansas bench was the difference. The Razorbacks reserves finished with 27 points, including 12 from Daryl Macon, while the Aggies got just four points from the bench.

Texas A&M held Arkansas to 62 points in the first meeting, the Razorbacks’ second lowest total of the season, but the Hogs scored 50 points in the second half tonight.

Tyler Davis led Texas A&M (14-13, 6-9) with 21 points while Armon Gilder added 17 points.

Arkansas now has back-to-back road games as they travel to Auburn on Saturday and then No. 13 Florida next week.