Art and Music Exhibit “Border Cantos” Comes To Northwest Arkansas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE(KFSM)-- Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art brought a piece of the U.S. border to Northwest Arkansas.

"Border Cantos" is the newest exhibit on display that gives you a personal view of the border. As you travel through the exhibit, you become lost in the story of the migrant as you move from picture to picture. The exhibit intertwines large scale photography with music and sculptures made from border remains.

"It's really a great opportunity for people to come and see what the current climate is of these places and really kind of learn a little bit more some people don't understand that there is a border wall already in place," curatorial assistant Ali Demorotski said.

Although border reform is a topic of discussion, for most people visiting the museum this is their first glimpse of the border.

"It's certainly eyeopening and I wish that we didn't have a wall I don't think we need a wall." Valorie Shue said.

The exhibit will be on display until April 24th and is free to the public.