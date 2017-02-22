Fort Smith Board Of Directors Discuss Details Of Panhandling Ban

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Fort Smith residents will begin seeing fewer panhandlers after the city's board of directors passed an ordinance that bans people from soliciting for money.

The ordinance was passed during a board of director's meeting 6-1 on Tuesday night (Feb. 21). It prevents panhandlers from being within 150 feet of a street corner, intersection or highway interchange.

The ordinance also makes it illegal to approach peoples' cars to ask for money.

City director Keith Lau, who voted for the ordinance, said the issue is a health and safety concern.

"When I'm driving in the city and I see these serial panhandlers, I'm distracted," Lau said. "I can tell that they're the same people over and over again and they're not indigent or homeless."

Jessie Taylor, who was asking for help to get to California along with her boyfriend, said she opposes the ordinance.

"I don't agree with the ordinance," Taylor said. "I don`t think it's a good idea 'cause there are people out here who need help."

Other courts across the United States have determined it's a first amendment right to panhandle. The ordinance could be challenged legally, and in that case, Lau said the board is ready.

"We're going to stand on it," Lau said. "If somebody wants to challenge us, challenge us, but right now we're not gonna allow it in our city."

The ordinance won't go into effect for another 30 days.

City Director Tracy Pennartz said she voted against the ordinance because she wanted to address some issues in it. However, other directors said they believe they can fix the concerns before it goes into effect.

The city's legal council and prosecuting attorney will determine how police will enforce the ordinance.