The back-and-forth weather continues for the next several days; with record highs on Thursday, followed by a hard freeze this weekend, then warmer weather with severe storm potential on Tuesday.

Both NW Arkansas and the Fort Smith area should see temperatures in the 80s on Thursday breaking the record highs set in 1982.

Recent data shows a hard freeze likely on Saturday and Sunday morning with temperatures down into the 20s.

-Garrett